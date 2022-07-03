 

Some CyberPower UPSes may pose a fire hazard.

Jan 2nd, 2022 12:56 pm
bluesun [OP]
Jan 2nd, 2022 12:56 pm

Some CyberPower UPSes may pose a fire hazard.

I was looking at a video on YouTube that suggests that some CyberPower UPSes may contain a component glue that can break down and become conductive over time. The glue can short out components and may even cause a fire. The CP1500PFCLCD and CP1350PFCLCD UPSes of at least rev 1 and rev 2 over the last 10 years contain yellow glue which becomes conductive and corrosive over time which can cause sometimes fiery failure.

There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.

Here is the video:
Jan 2nd, 2022 2:15 pm
aaron158
aaron158
Jan 2nd, 2022 2:15 pm

bluesun wrote: I was looking at a video on YouTube that suggests that some CyberPower UPSes may contain a component glue that can break down and become conductive over time. The glue can short out components and may even cause a fire. The CP1500PFCLCD and CP1350PFCLCD UPSes of at least rev 1 and rev 2 over the last 10 years contain yellow glue which becomes conductive and corrosive over time which can cause sometimes fiery failure.

There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.

There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.

Here is the video:
i've seen complaints of that glue by more then one electronic repair people on youtube that stuff was used all though out the 70s 80s 90s. they never really said anything about fire but did say that it can short stuff out causing it not to work and that it can eat traces. on old audio/video gear they normally just pick out the glue and clean out any mess or corrosion it may have caused.
Jan 2nd, 2022 2:25 pm
alpovs
alpovs
bluesun wrote: I was looking at a video on YouTube that suggests that some CyberPower UPSes may contain a component glue that can break down and become conductive over time. The glue can short out components and may even cause a fire. The CP1500PFCLCD and CP1350PFCLCD UPSes of at least rev 1 and rev 2 over the last 10 years contain yellow glue which becomes conductive and corrosive over time which can cause sometimes fiery failure.

There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.

There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.
If you have these UPSes can you measure the glue resistance with a multimeter? So much hype on YouTube.
Jan 2nd, 2022 4:10 pm
mebiuspower
That's why I use APC. When the battery dies they offer you to trade in the whole unit for newer model and you send your old unit back for recycling.
Jan 2nd, 2022 7:39 pm
coriolis
coriolis
Wow, thats the exact unit I have right now. It stopped working as the battery is dead and I was looking to replace it.....I guess its back to APC I go.
Jan 2nd, 2022 9:22 pm
1madman1
1madman1
Good to know, I have one of those cheap Cyberpower UPS 1350VA units at my test bench. All my other units are Triplite.

I had a 1980s Sony amp with that adhesive in it. Started corroding things and causing intermittent operation about 10 years ago. Took ages to clean it off.
Jan 2nd, 2022 11:06 pm
aaron158
aaron158
1madman1 wrote: Good to know, I have one of those cheap Cyberpower UPS 1350VA units at my test bench. All my other units are Triplite.

I had a 1980s Sony amp with that adhesive in it. Started corroding things and causing intermittent operation about 10 years ago. Took ages to clean it off.
ya according to one repair guy on utube he worked for a sony service centre in the 80s he said sony was very big on using that stuff but many other companies used it as well. it was a yellow colour when they applied it but it turned brown over the years i seen several videos were he got gear in that had weird intermittent issues and all he did was pick out the glue and the issues started going away some require additional cleaning if it was left long enough stuff will start to get green corrosion on it and sometime even requires trace repair.
Jan 2nd, 2022 11:55 pm
Devhux
Devhux
Oh man……don’t let Steve over at Gamers Nexus catch wind of this……
Jan 3rd, 2022 3:34 pm
Piro21
Piro21
My CP1500 had the charging circuit fail recently. I wonder if this is why.
Jan 4th, 2022 11:55 am
KorruptioN
KorruptioN
mebiuspower wrote: That's why I use APC. When the battery dies they offer you to trade in the whole unit for newer model and you send your old unit back for recycling.
If you're okay with aftermarket batteries, you could just replace the battery yourself and continue using the unit, too. I've had good results with these batteries, available locally: https://www.upsbatterycenter.ca/
Piro21 wrote: My CP1500 had the charging circuit fail recently. I wonder if this is why.
Same. I had one 1300PFCLCD fail in the same way. Will be keeping an eye on this.
Jan 4th, 2022 1:28 pm
radeonboy
radeonboy
If more than one manufacturer uses this type of glue and know what happens to it in the long term, maybe it's their way of planned obsolescence? Kind of how like those cheap RCA tvs last only until the warranty runs out...
Jan 4th, 2022 2:33 pm
aaron158
aaron158
radeonboy wrote: If more than one manufacturer uses this type of glue and know what happens to it in the long term, maybe it's their way of planned obsolescence? Kind of how like those cheap RCA tvs last only until the warranty runs out...
tons of companies have used it as far back as the 70s. most of the time when u took something in for repair the techs would just pick all that glue out and it would be fine. but after early to mid 2000 less and less people bother to take stuff for repair once out of warranty cuz its just cheaper to toss it in the trash and buy a new one.
Jan 5th, 2022 2:55 pm
death_hawk
mebiuspower wrote: That's why I use APC. When the battery dies they offer you to trade in the whole unit for newer model and you send your old unit back for recycling.
No wonder there's always a billion used APCs available.

Also talk about a waste. I usually get 4-5 battery changes before I replace the UPS itself.
Jan 5th, 2022 3:02 pm
mebiuspower
death_hawk wrote: No wonder there's always a billion used APCs available.

Also talk about a waste. I usually get 4-5 battery changes before I replace the UPS itself.
Learn how to read...?
Jan 5th, 2022 7:17 pm
death_hawk
mebiuspower wrote: Learn how to read...?
I reread it like 4 times and I'm still getting the impression that when your battery dies in an otherwise fully functional UPS, you ship the whole thing to APC instead of just swapping the dead battery for a fresh one.
Jan 6th, 2022 7:18 am
Phils
Phils
My experience with APC has been to change the batteries when it's time.
You do that multiple times until it's time to replace the whole unit,
If you buy directly from them whether it's a battery replacement or a new unit, they provide a shipping label to send the discarded items to for recycling.
Phils
Jul 1st, 2022 11:35 am
evilYoda
evilYoda
that's a lot of work to fix this. Im not even sure if it's worth doing.
Jul 1st, 2022 11:36 am
UnexpectedToken
evilYoda wrote: that's a lot of work to fix this. Im not even sure if it's worth doing.
This should be a recall if anything
Jul 1st, 2022 5:21 pm
KingC
Came back from the reddit thread also.

My first 1500PFCLCD was purchased in NCIX back in 2011.
Dead on 2019 after a regular power down and up.

Exact same glue spot got burnt on my unit.
Images of the burnt area

Then in 2020 my 1000PFCLCD also died the same way. I have to immeidately unplug the remainding 1350PFC UPS. I guess we shall file a complain as this looks to be massive fire hazard.

