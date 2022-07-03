Some CyberPower UPSes may pose a fire hazard.

I was looking at a video on YouTube that suggests that some CyberPower UPSes may contain a component glue that can break down and become conductive over time. The glue can short out components and may even cause a fire. The CP1500PFCLCD and CP1350PFCLCD UPSes of at least rev 1 and rev 2 over the last 10 years contain yellow glue which becomes conductive and corrosive over time which can cause sometimes fiery failure.



There seems to be no mention of this on the CyberPower website. I happen to own a couple of these CyberPower UPSes and thought I would pass on this info to anyone that may be interested here.



Here is the video:

